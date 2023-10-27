Peace activists rally at Grand Central, demand case-fire

article

Peace activists filled Grand Central Terminal Friday evening to demand an immediate cease-fire in Gaza.

The protest was led by Jewish Voice for Peace, a group made up mostly of Jewish New Yorkers.

"We believe that life is precious and the bombs that Israel is continuing to drop on Gaza is endangering the 2.2 million Palestinians of Gaza and also the Israeli hostages," said Jay Saper, the group's leader.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Scenes at Grand Central Terminal as protesters call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Hundreds of people were escorted out by police in zip-ties during the protest.

Protesters have filled the city's streets in recent weeks, with some in support of the Palestinian people and others in support of Israel and its ongoing military operation in Gaza.

Earlier this week, Jewish students at Cooper Union said they were barricaded inside the school library as a pro-Palestinian demonstration moved inside.

The Israeli military on Friday said its ground forces were "expanding their activity" in the Gaza Strip, as the army moved closer to a full-on ground invasion of the besieged territory.

The Palestinian death toll in Gaza has soared past 7,300, according to officials there. A blockade on Gaza has meant dwindling supplies of food, fuel, water and medicine, and the U.N. warned that its aid operation helping hundreds of thousands of people was "crumbling" amid near-depleted fuel.