NYC protesters demand ceasefire in Israel-Hamas conflict, criticize Biden

Protesters once again took to the streets of Manhattan on Thursday, calling for an immediate ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas, and denouncing President Biden's support of Israel's bombing campaign.

Protester's voices were loud, their emotions were high as they moved around parts of Manhattan on Thursday. The demonstrators initially gathered in the Wall Street area and then moved around parts of Manhattan.

"There’s more children dead," said one man as he explained his motivation for marching.

"Free Palestine," they chanted. Many of the protestors are deeply connected to the Israel-Hamas war. " What’s happening is wrong," another said.