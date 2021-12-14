Priyanka Chopra 'very excited' for new Miss Universe India’s Harnaaz Sandhu

Priyanka Chopra is an international star, featured in the upcoming fourth installment of The Matrix franchise. But the Indian-born actress’ career first took off when she was crowned Miss World in 2000.

I spoke with Chopra about Sunday night’s moment, when India’s Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe 2021 on FOX 5.

"I was very excited about it," said Chopra. "The last time India had a Miss Universe was Lara Dutta Bhupathi - that was in the year 2000. That was the year that I won Miss World as well. So, you know, she's brought home the crown after 21 years… and she (Sandhu) is 21. She was born the year that I won Miss World!"

"Wow, crazy that," added Chopra who is married to singer Nick Jonas.

"Yeah, it's great. I'm so excited for her and I hope this is the beginning of an incredible journey. She's very smart and gorgeous, obviously, and I'm very excited for her," said Chopra.