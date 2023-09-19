Prince William sees oyster reef restoration project on NYC visit

Prince William received a first-hand look Monday at the waters of New York City on a visit to an oyster reef restoration project, after arriving in the United States for an environmental summit connected to a global competition for solutions to climate change challenges.

William was taken to Governors Island in New York Harbor to see the efforts of the Billion Oyster Project. The organization is trying to rebuild the oyster reefs that were once abundant in New York waters, and which can help with water filtration and protect against storm damage.

William, Prince of Wales, visits Billion Oyster Project in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

William also met with U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, according to the U.N. It said the two discussed efforts needed to step up the fight against climate change, as well as ways to finance development and improve implementation of key U.N. goals.

William is scheduled Tuesday to speak at the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit. He founded the prize, which looks for ways to address problems created by climate change, and is announcing a second group of finalists.

William, Prince of Wales, speaks with kids as he visits Billion Oyster Project in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

The summit is taking place during New York Climate Week and the 78th convening of world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly.

The Associated Press wire services helped contribute to this report.