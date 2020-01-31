Preview of Puppy Bowl 14 on Animal Planet

Speed, strength, and little slobber... all keys to winning the coveted "Lombarky Trophy" at Puppy Bowl XVI.

Dan Schachner is back to officiate the "furrrr-ocious" action in his ninth year as Puppy Bowl ref.

“Puppies can really only do two things with the balls," said Schachner. "They can run it in, or they can kick it by accident.”

There will be 95 different dogs on the gridiron hailing from 62 shelters in 26 states. Five of the furry friends have special needs.

The puppies on Team Ruff and Team Fluff are all vying for the fan-voted "Most Valuable Pup Award" (MVP).

You can tune in to the action on Sunday, Feb. 2 at 3 pm on Animal Planet ahead of the Super Bowl on FOX 5.