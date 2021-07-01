Pressure for reform at NYC Board of Elections increases after vote tally blunder

New York City's Board of Elections has come under increasing scrutiny after the independent organization mistakenly counted more than 100,000 test ballots and included those numbers in the primary night and early voting totals.

"They're doing a horrible job," said Councilman Ben Kallos. "They have one job, and it's to count votes."

While the Board has apologized for the mistake, calling it human error, it's not enough for many, who are demanding reforms.

"Right now the city's Board of Elections is run as patronage with political appointments and people just barely qualified to do the job, we've seen it over and over again," said Councilman Ben Kallos.

Lawmakers have tried and failed to make significant changes at the B.O.E. for decades, but have been repeatedly stymied.

However, reforms would require changing the state constitution, meaning state lawmakers in Albany would need to vote on it.

But some advocates say it's well beyond time for the Board of Elections to be overhauled.

"I think we need to get politics out of it. We don't need two Democrats and two Republicans, we need competent people who are efficient," said Citizens Union Executive Director and former New York City Public Advocate Betsy Gotbaum.

