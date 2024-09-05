Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are both headed to Philadelphia, PA for the first presidential debate on Sept. 10.

This will mark Trump’s second debate for the 2024 presidential election since he and President Joe Biden held one back in June before Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed VP Harris as a presidential candidate.

The debate will continue to place the battleground state, Pennsylvania, at the epicenter of the campaign alongside the attempt on former president Trump’s life in Butler and the roll-out of the Harris Walz ticket at Temple University.

Here's everything you need to know about the debate, including the time, who will host, what the rules are and where to watch.

When is the next presidential debate

The first Harris-Trump debate will be held at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia on Sept. 10.

This isn’t the first time the museum has hosted presidential candidates. Democrats Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton debated at the museum, former president Trump held a 2020 town hall and President Biden used the center as a backdrop for a speech on voting rights.

The center's Director of Communications, Moira Bagley Smith, stated: "We are the museum of We the People. We celebrate America’s founding charter, the most important document in American history."

The ABC News Presidential Debate on Sept. 10 is set to begin at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

ABC News will host the event with David Muir and Lindsey Davis as moderators.

The Associated Press was provided a copy of the rules ahead of the debate, and they report the parameters in place for the September 10 debate are nearly the same as they were for the June debate between Trump and President Joe Biden,

ABC News says the candidates will stand behind lecterns, will not make opening statements and will not be allowed to bring notes during the 90-minute debate, the Associated Press reports.

Will mics be muted?

One of the biggest topics of conversations regarding the planning of the debate is whether microphones will be muted for each candidate as the other speaks.

The Harris-Trump debate on Sept. 10 will not have live microphones or an audience.

Microphones will be muted when candidates are not speaking to avoid any outbursts or talking over one another, the Associated Press reports.

VP debate 2024: When is it

Vice Presidential candidates JD Vance and Tim Walz are set to debate on Oct. 1 in New York City, hosted by CBS News.

The ABC News Presidential Debate Simulcast will be available to watch on FOX 5 and on FOX Local. Don't have the FOX LOCAL APP? Here's how you can download it.

The ABC News Presidential Debate will also air live on ABC News.

When is the presidential election 2024

Election Day is ⁦Tuesday, Nov. 5.

FOX 29 Philadelphia helped contribute to this report.