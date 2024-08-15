JD Vance and Tim Walz set to debate in NYC: What to know

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Ohio Sen. JD Vance have agreed to debate each other on Oct. 1 in New York City--weeks before the general election.

"See you on October 1, JD," Walz posted on X Wendesday.

The matchup of potential vice presidents will take place as early voting in some states gets underway.

CBS News announced that the network had invited both Vance and Walz to debate in New York City, presenting four possible dates — Sept. 17, Sept. 24, Oct. 1 and Oct. 8 — as options.

The Harris-Walz campaign followed up saying that Walz "looks forward to debating JD Vance — if he shows up."

Vance said that he would accept the Oct. 1 proposal but also challenged Vance to meet on Sept. 18.

The debate between Walz and Vance was uncertain up until this point, given the timing.

The announcement comes a week after former President Donald Trump announced on social media that he would debate Vice President Kamala Harris on Fox News next month.

"I have agreed with FoxNews to debate Kamala Harris on Wednesday, September 4th," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

"CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan of "Face the Nation" will moderate the Oct. 1 debate, according to the network.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.