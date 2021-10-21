President Biden, VP Harris mark 10th anniversary of Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will mark the 10th anniversary of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in Washington, D.C. with a ceremony Thursday.

The memorial was dedicated in 2011 and honors King's legacy and struggle for freedom, equality, and justice.

The sculpture is composed of 159 granite blocks and features text engravings that capture King's words.

The memorial is open 24 hours a day.