Pregnant woman, boyfriend killed in Staten Island shooting

A man and woman were killed and another woman hospitalized after a shooting at a Staten Island home on Monday, and another man seen leaving the scene was taken into custody for questioning, police said.

The slain woman, Ana DeSousa, 33, is believed to have been pregnant, police told SiLive.com. Her boyfriend, Alafia Rodriguez, 46, was also killed.

The New York Police Department said officers responded to the private residence on Grandview Avenue around 5 p.m. after getting a 911 call of shots fired.

Inside the residence, officers found DeSousa, Rodriguez and a 43-year-old woman, police said. Authorities have not released the name of the injured woman.

She had been shot in the back, and was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition, police said.

Philip Moreno, 45, was seen leaving the scene and was taken into custody by police. He was being questioned, authorities said.

Defense attorney Mark Fonte has been retained to represent Moreno, according to SiLive.com.

"The situation at this point is fluid," Fonte told SiLive.com. "I have shut down the interrogation of my client. My office is attempting to assess the facts and determine what happened."