Powerball jackpot hits record $1.9 Billion ahead of Monday's drawing

The jackpot for Monday night's Powerball jackpot has jumped to an estimated $1.9 billion. The cash value of the drawing is an estimated $929.1 million before taxes.

There were no winning tickets that matched all six numbers drawn in Saturday night's Powerball drawing. The jackpot hasn't been won in more than three months.

The jackpot on Saturday was $1.6 billion. The numbers drawn were: 28, 45, 53, 56, 69, with the Powerball of 20. The Powerplay multiplier was 3x.

$1 million second-place tickets were sold in New York and New Jersey on Saturday.

The new jackpot tops the previous record prize of $1.586 billion that was won in 2016.

The payout has reached this level after 40 drawings in a row with no grand prize winner.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9, and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

The Powerball jackpot was previously won on Aug. 3, when a Pennsylvania ticket won a $206.9 million jackpot.