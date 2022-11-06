2 Powerball tickets worth $1M each sold in NY, NJ

article

While no one managed to win the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot on Saturday, two people in New York and New Jersey just became each state's most recent millionaires.

According to the Powerball website, one ticket in New York matched five of the five white balls drawn for Saturday's drawing, winning the $1,000,000 second-tier prize.

Another $1M winning ticket was sold in New Jersey, according to the NJ Lottery.

The New Jersey ticket was sold at the Quick Stop at 940 Inman Ave. in Edison.

In addition, 16 tickets across New Jersey matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball, winning the $50,000 third-tier prize. One of those tickets was purchased with power play, multiplying the prize to $150,000.

The $150,000 ticket was sold at Township Stationary at 299A Pascack Rd. in Washington Township.

The $50,000 tickets were sold at the following locations:

Atlantic County: New International Supermarket, 4101 Ventnor Ave., Atlantic City;

Bergen County: Liquor City, 494 Anderson Ave., Cliffside Park;

Burlington County: Bob's Corner Deli, 488 Delaware Ave., Roebling;

Essex County: SAI Convenience, 20 Franklin Ave., Nutley;

Hudson County: Acme #1092, 321 State Route 440, Jersey City;

Hudson County: Sterling Market, 157-159 Sterling Ave., Jersey City;

Mercer County: Shoprite #566 of Hamilton Square, 1235 Route 33, Hamilton Square;

Middlesex County: 7-Eleven #39020, 2090 Oak Tree Rd., Edison;

Middlesex County: 7-Eleven #39718, 4000 Route 1 North, Monmouth Junction;

Monmouth County: Wawa #934, 177 Route 34, Matawan;

Morris County: Shoprite, 1153 Valley Rd., Stirling;

Passaic County: Jackpocket, 355 Warwick Tpke., Hewitt;

Union County: Riverside Supermarket, 1000 Sheridan Ave., Elizabeth; and,

Warren County: Hope Country Liquors, 433 Hope Blairstown Rd., Hope.

The winning numbers for Saturday's drawing were: 28, 45, 53, 56 and 69. The Red Power Ball number was 20. The Power Play was 3X.

According to the NJ Lottery, 488,818 New Jersey players took home an estimated $2,610,495 in prizes ranging from $4 to $300.

The Powerball jackpot has risen to an eye-watering $1,900,000,000 for the next drawing on Monday, November 7.