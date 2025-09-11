Potential LIRR strike: MTA announces contingency plans

The Brief The Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) announced its contingency plans for commuters ahead of a possible Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) strike. If five unions and the MTA fail to reach a compromise, the strike could begin at 12:01 a.m. on Sept. 18. That's one week from today. The last time the LIRR was on strike was 1994, and it lasted only three days. In 2014, a deal was reached just hours before another strike was set to begin.



What you can do:

The MTA said in a press release that it plans to provide limited shuttle bus service to LIRR commuters every 10 minutes during the peak hours on weekdays. The service will be for essential workers who need to commute into Manhattan from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and to Long Island from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Buses will take these commuters from the following three LIRR stations to subway transfer points in Queens. These are the three stations:

Bellmore Station (LIRR) to Howard Beach-JFK Airport (A)

Hicksville Station (LIRR) to Mets-Willets Pt (7)

Ronkonkoma Station (LIRR) to Mets-Willets Pt (7)

Nassau County commuters, the MTA says, should consider taking Nassau Inter-County Express (NICE) buses and connecting with the No. 7 subway line and the Jamaica Bus Terminal in Queens.

Commuters should also consider driving into Queens and then taking the subway lines they need, although the MTA noted that it anticipates increased traffic.



The MTA also recommended the following subway stations as alternatives for commuter drop-offs, but added that parking will not be available:

Far Rockaway-Mott Avenue (A)

Kew Gardens Union Turnpike (E)(F)

Mets-Willets Point (7)

Ozone Park-Lefferts Boulevard (A)

Parsons Boulevard (F)

Sheepshead Bay (B)/(Q)

Woodhaven Boulevard (J)

What they're saying:

"It’s impossible to replace full service, but we’re doing the best we can to preserve access to transit for LIRR customers," MTA Chief Customer Officer Shanifah Rieara said in a statement. "Should there be a strike, we encourage riders to work from home if it’s at all possible."

Additionally, the MTA plans to issue prorated refunds to LIRR monthly ticket holders for every business day in September when service may be suspended.

Why might an LIRR strike happen?

Five unions, which represent roughly half of the LIRR's 7,000 workers, are threatening to strike after contract talks with the MTA fell through.

Why you should care:

These workers say that their wages haven't kept pace with the cost of living in New York. They turned down a 9.5% raise over three years—they want a 16% increase instead. The MTA argues that LIRR workers are already the highest-paid railroad employees in the country, and that many unions for these workers have already agreed to new contracts at the 9.5% rate.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday that she's working to prevent the strike, but did not say whether she would be seeking help from the Trump administration. The administration could, in theory, delay the potential work stoppage.

The governor previously blamed the president for ending negotiations between the unions and the MTA prematurely.

"I want the conversations to occur in a meaningful and productive way because we have over 300,000 people who rely on this system of transportation. But if the worst scenario occurs, I want this entire community to know that this was initiated by the Trump White House," Gov. Hochul said in a statement.

When would the strike begin?

Timeline:

If the unions and the MTA fail to reach a compromise, the strike could begin at 12:01 a.m. on Sept. 18. That's one week from today.

A strike authorization vote wraps up this coming Monday, Sept. 15. The unions plan to announce the result of their ballots then, just days before the strike is scheduled to begin.

The last time the LIRR was on strike was 1994, and it lasted only three days. In 2014, a deal was reached just hours before another strike was set to begin.