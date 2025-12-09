Potential illegal dumping grounds: Garbage pileup in Stamford, CT

The Brief A growing pile of garbage near the Stamford train station in Connecticut is raising concerns among commuters and local authorities. The Connecticut Department of Transportation (DOT) told FOX 5 NY 's Richard Giacovas that it is aware of the situation, suggesting it reflects someone's living conditions rather than illegal dumping. A spokesperson for the Connecticut DOT said that local and state agencies are collaborating to relocate individuals found living at the site and to provide essential services.



What we know:

Metro North riders have noticed the unsightly accumulation of trash, including mattresses, couches and clothing, just north of the station.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (DOT) told FOX 5 NY's Richard Giacovas that it is aware of the situation, suggesting it reflects someone's living conditions rather than illegal dumping.

Efforts to address the issue

According to the Connecticut Department of Environmental Protection, state law imposes a $219 fine for dumping items larger than one cubic foot.

Additionally, vehicles used for dumping can be confiscated, and offenders may face arrest. The state can also sue for cleanup costs, with fines reaching up to $25,000 a day.

The city of Stamford's highways department actively tackles illegal dumping and offers legal disposal options, such as the Katrina Mygatt Recycling Center and the Scale House, where residents can dispose of up to 200 pounds of material daily for free.

What they're saying:

A spokesperson for the Connecticut DOT said that local and state agencies are collaborating to relocate individuals found living at the site and to provide essential services.

Plans are underway to outsource the cleanup to a third party, especially if hazardous materials like needles are present, the DOT said.