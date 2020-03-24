Portal lists companies hiring in NJ right now amid the coronavirus crisis

article

The coronavirus pandemic has triggered massive layoffs as businesses in the tristate area and across the country have had to either shut down or drastically roll back operations. But a number of global and local companies deemed essential during the crisis remain in operation and are actually ramping up hiring to cope with increased demand.

New Jersey officials are asking people who recently lost their jobs or anyone else who is willing to get to work in these uncertain and even scary times to apply through a new employment portal.

"My Administration's top priority is helping New Jersey residents and businesses overcome the unprecedented disruptions COVID-19 is causing while staying healthy and safe," Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement. "The jobs portal will give residents who have lost their jobs or seen their hours reduced an opportunity to get back to work while also providing crucial support to the industries that are on the frontlines of fighting this pandemic."

As of Tuesday, the portal lists more than 12,000 openings at hundreds of businesses, including grocery stores, shipping and logistics, health care, janitorial services, human services, and warehousing.

Amazon, Wawa, FedEx, Shop-Rite, Atlantic Health System, UPS, Instacart, HelloFresh and many more companies have listed open positions on the portal. (Companies that are interested in listing jobs through the portal can submit information to the state here.)

Advertisement

"By connecting workers to these new openings, the tool will allow New Jersey residents to get back to work while increasing these key industries' capacity to perform their essential duties," the governor's office said in a statement.

"Helping workers who have seen their jobs disappear or had their hours reduced because of COVID-19 is one of our most pressing responsibilities," Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo said. "The jobs portal is a central component of our efforts to help these New Jersey residents get back to work and connecting them with openings in industries that play a vital role in fighting this virus will contribute to keeping us all healthy and safe."

Access the employment portal here: jobs.covid19.nj.gov