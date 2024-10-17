Port Authority announces major redesign plans for Newark Airport's Terminal B

The Port Authority has announced its plans to redesign Newark Airport's Terminal B.

"You're going to see the vision that we have that's expanding Terminal A, and more important and equally important, you're going to see the unveiling of the future of Terminal B," Port Authority Chairman Kevin O'Toole said. "We are tearing it down and putting up a new Terminal B. I will tell you when we're done, make room for that five-star rating."

Last year, 49 million travelers used Newark Airport. Terminal B was built in the early 70s and looks similar to what LaGuardia Airport looked like before its massive renovation.

"Our airside is heavily constrained with our increased passenger volume. Both our runways and our airspace. We have insufficient taxiways and taxi lanes. We don't have enough gating capacity and we don't have enough aircraft parking. All of this cascades into numerous delays, which makes us one of the most delayed airports in the country," Port Authority's head of Airport Redevelopment Jackie McCarthy said.

On the land side, the airport is difficult to navigate. The Port Authority calls it "a spaghetti of roads".

"And then finally, on the terminal side, we have a lack of space. We're plagued by low ceiling heights, bottleneck checkpoints, a lack of passenger amenities," McCarthy said.

It is unclear how much the renovations will cost.

This renovation is expected to be the biggest ever overhaul of New Jersey's busiest airport.