Pope names Ronald Hicks new archbishop of New York

The Vatican announced today that Pope Leo has formally accepted the resignation of Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan, ending his 16-year tenure as leader of the Archdiocese of New York.

What we know:

Dolan submitted his resignation upon turning 75, as required by church law, which instructs bishops to step aside at that age to allow for an orderly transition of leadership.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 18: Cardinal Dolan (R) and New York Archbishop-Designate Donald Hicks attend a press conference at St. Patricks Cathedral on December 18, 2025 in New York City. Hicks, known for his pro-migrant stance, spent five years i Expand

In the same statement, the Holy Father appointed Bishop Ronald A. Hicks as the new metropolitan archbishop of New York, transferring him from the Diocese of Joliet, Illinois. Hicks becomes the tenth archbishop to lead one of the largest and most influential Catholic jurisdictions in the United States.

What they're saying:

Supporters say Hicks’ combination of pastoral experience, administrative leadership, missionary background, and relatively young age could make him an appealing choice for a high-profile archdiocese like New York.

Who is Archbishop-designate Ronald Hicks?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 18: New York Archbishop-Designate Donald Hicks speaks at a press conference at St. Patricks Cathedral on December 18, 2025 in New York City. Hicks, known for his pro-migrant stance, spent five years in El Salvador and wa Expand

Dig deeper:

According to the Vatican, Hicks, 57, brings a wide mix of pastoral, academic and leadership experience to New York.

He was born on August 4, 1967, in Chicago and graduated from Niles College Seminary before earning a philosophy degree from Loyola University Chicago. He went on to study at the University of Saint Mary of the Lake and Mundelein Seminary, where he later returned as a faculty member. He also completed a Doctor of Ministry degree there.

Hicks was ordained a priest for the Archdiocese of Chicago on May 21, 1994. He spent his early years in parish ministry and later helped shape future priests as dean of formation at Saint Joseph College Seminary.

From 2005 to 2009, he moved to Central America to lead Nuestros Pequeños Hermanos, a charity that cares for orphaned and abandoned children across Latin America. His work there, along with his fluency in Spanish, has become a major part of his pastoral identity and deepened his connection to immigrant communities.

When he returned to Chicago, he resumed seminary leadership and was later appointed vicar general in 2015, the archdiocese’s top administrative role after the archbishop. Pope Francis named him an auxiliary bishop in 2018, and he became bishop of Joliet in 2020.

A new chapter for the New York Archdiocese

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 18: Cardinal Dolan (R) and New York Archbishop-Designate Donald Hicks attend a press conference at St. Patricks Cathedral on December 18, 2025 in New York City. Hicks, known for his pro-migrant stance, spent five years i Expand

With today’s appointment, Archbishop-designate Hicks will now shepherd more than 2 million Catholics across New York City and its surrounding counties.

What's next:

His installation Mass is expected in the coming weeks.

Cardinal Dolan, who led the archdiocese through the clergy abuse crisis, parish consolidations, the COVID-19 pandemic, and two papal conclaves, will now move into the role of archbishop emeritus.

Why you should care:

This marks one of the most significant leadership transitions in the American Catholic Church — and the beginning of a new era for New York under Archbishop-designate Hicks.