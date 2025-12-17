What to know about Cardinal Dolan's expected resignation and who could replace him

The Brief Pope Leo is expected to accept Cardinal Dolan’s resignation this week, potentially setting the stage for a new leader of New York’s 2 million Catholics. Bishop Ronald Hicks of Joliet is emerging as an unconfirmed frontrunner, with ties to Pope Leo XIV, fluency in Spanish, and a more progressive reputation. A Thanksgiving Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral tomorrow could bring an announcement, though the Vatican has not formally confirmed any succession plans.



There could soon be a new leader of the Archdiocese of New York.

What we know:

Sources tell FOX 5 NY Pope Leo XIV is expected to accept Cardinal Timothy Dolan’s long-pending resignation this week, with a successor possibly named as early as tomorrow.

The Vatican has not confirmed any of this.

"I think this is basically a certainty that Bishop Hicks will become Archbishop Hicks and I think this is probably gonna happen on Thursday morning." — Father Gerald Murray of St. Joseph's Parish Yorkville

Why is Cardinal Dolan leaving?

Image 1 of 5 ▼ NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 17: Archbishop of New York, Cardinal Timothy Dolan greets people during during the St. Patrick's Day Parade on 5th Avenue in Manhattan on March 17, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Cardinal Dolan, who turned 75 last February, reportedly submitted his resignation as required under church law, though Pope Francis did not act on it at the time.

Pope Leo now appears poised to do so.

Dolan has led more than 2 million Catholics across New York for 16 years and is widely regarded as charismatic, approachable, and a steady public face for the church.

VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - MAY 04: Archbishop of New York cardinal Timothy Dolan holds his homily during a Mass in his own titular Church 'Nostra Signora di Guadalupe a Monte Mario' at the northern outskirts of Rome on May 04, 2025 in Rome, Italy. On Ma Expand

Over his tenure, he guided the archdiocese through the clergy sex-abuse crisis — including the sale of properties to fund survivor settlements — oversaw parish and school closures, and led the church through the pandemic.

Dolan was appointed by Pope Benedict XVI in 2009 and participated in the conclaves that elected both Pope Francis and Pope Leo.

Dig deeper:

As speculation swirls, one name is emerging: Bishop Ronald Aldon Hicks of Joliet, Illinois, a longtime Chicago-area priest and administrator whose career has spanned parish ministry, seminary formation, missionary work, and diocesan leadership.

Father Gerald Murray of Saint Joseph's tells FOX 5 NY, he thinks "it's basically a certainty that Bishop Hicks will become Archbishop Hicks and I think this is probably gonna happen on Thursday morning."

It is important to note that the Vatican has not announced a successor, and it remains unconfirmed whether Bishop Hicks will be selected.

Hicks, 57, was born in Harvey, Illinois, and raised in South Holland, where he attended grade school.

Education

He entered the seminary track early, graduating from Quigley Preparatory Seminary South in 1985. He went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Niles College of Loyola University Chicago, followed by master’s and doctoral degrees in ministry from the University of St. Mary of the Lake in Mundelein.

Ordained in 1994 for the Archdiocese of Chicago, Hicks first served as an associate pastor in two suburban parishes before joining the formation team at St. Joseph College Seminary.

Support

Colleagues often point to this period as foundational to his pastoral style, cultural fluency, and strong Spanish-language skills.

He was ordained an auxiliary bishop in 2018.

Pope Francis appointed Hicks the sixth bishop of Joliet in 2020, where he has focused on clergy support, parish restructuring, and outreach to immigrant communities. .

Supporters say Hicks’ combination of pastoral experience, administrative leadership, missionary background, and relatively young age could make him an appealing choice for a high-profile archdiocese like New York.

He is also widely reported to have a personal rapport with Pope Leo, who is likewise from Chicago.

What we don't know:

Still, until the Vatican makes any announcement, his potential appointment remains speculative.

When will they announce a new leader?

US cardinal Timothy Michael Dolan attends a press conference of US cardinals, a day after the new pope's election, at the North American College in Rome on May 9, 2025. Pope Leo XIV, Robert Francis Prevost, was on May 8, 2025, elected the first pope Expand

What's next:

A special Thanksgiving Mass is scheduled at St. Patrick’s Cathedral tomorrow, and insiders say that could be when an announcement is made — if the Vatican is ready.

But for now, the Holy See has stayed silent, and Cardinal Dolan remains in his post.