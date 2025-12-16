Pope Leo XIV expected to accept Cardinal Dolan's resignation, name replacement this week: Sources

The Brief Sources are telling FOX 5 NY that Pope Leo XIV is expected to accept Timothy Cardinal Dolan's resignation and name his replacement as early as this Thursday, Dec. 18. The New York Post is reporting that Dolan's successor, named by the current pope, could be Bishop Ronald Hicks of Joliet. The bishop is said to be "similar in nature" to Cardinal Dolan, FOX 5 NY's Sharon Crowley reports.



Cardinal Dolan's resignation

What we know:

Sources have revealed to FOX 5 NY that Pope Leo XIV could accept Cardinal Dolan's resignation, which was initially denied by former Pope Francis, as early as this week.

The New York Post is reporting that Dolan's successor, named by the current pope, could be Bishop Ronald Hicks of Joliet. The bishop is said to be "similar in nature" to Cardinal Dolan, FOX 5 NY's Sharon Crowley reports.

The bishop is also, reportedly, a friend of Pope Leo XIV, and speaks fluent Spanish.

Father Murray of St. Joseph's Parish in Yorkville spoke with Crowley about the situation.

"It seems to me, in the case of Bishop Hicks, he's close to the Cardinal of Chicago… who is an advisor to the pope on the nomination of bishops."

Father Murray added, "Based on the reporting that [Crowley] mentioned, I think this is basically a certainty, that Bishop Hicks will become Archbishop Hicks… I think this is probably going to happen on Thursday morning."

Local perspective:

There are over 2 million Catholics currently residing in New York City.