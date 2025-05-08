The Brief Catholic cardinals have once again sequestered themselves in the Vatican on Thursday to select a new pope. Black smoke poured out of the chimney during the morning session, indicating no pope had been elected yet. There are two more votes that are possible on Thursday. FOX 5 NY will have a 24/7 LIVE look at the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City.



The first day of the papal conclave concluded without a new pontiff.

Did they pick a new pope yet?

Black smoke billowed from the chimney atop the Sistine Chapel on Wednesday, signaling that a new pope was not chosen. The cardinal electors will continue with the voting process on Thursday.

Sistine Chapel chimney live

The 133 cardinals in Vatican City will hold four rounds of voting beginning on May 8: two in the morning and two in the afternoon. Each round of votes will be followed by smoke from the chimney.

What color smoke for pope?

After each session, smoke from burning ballots will signal the result: Black smoke means no pope was selected; white smoke means "habemus papam" – we have a pope. At that point, the new pontiff will be expected on the balcony overlooking St. Peter's Square within an hour.

Because the ballots are only burned once in the morning and once in the evening, the smoke signals will likely be seen around midday local time and then late afternoon.

Time in Rome

Vatican City is currently six hours ahead of the U.S. East Coast, so that means the expected smoke times are around 5 to 7 a.m. ET and then 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

If a pontiff is not selected on Thursday, cardinals will once again retire for prayers and rest before starting the process again the next day.

Conclave updates 2025: Black smoke pours out of Sistine Chapel's chimney

5:50 a.m. ET: Black smoke again poured out of the Sistine Chapel chimney, indicating that no pope was elected on second or third ballots of the conclave to choose a new leader of the Catholic Church.

The smoke billowed out at 11:50 a.m. local time after the morning voting session to elect a successor to Pope Francis. With no one securing the necessary two-thirds majority, or 89 votes, the 133 cardinals will return to the Vatican residences where they are being sequestered. They will have lunch and then return to the Sistine Chapel for the afternoon voting session.

Two more votes are possible on Thursday.

How many votes are needed to select a pope?

The backstory:

The voting process works similar to how the U.S. federal government: a two-thirds majority is required to choose the next pope.

Each cardinal writes his choice on a piece of paper and drops off their twice-folded ballot in a large chalice one by one, according to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops website.

Cardinals must be under 80 years old to cast a vote for a new pope.