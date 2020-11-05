'Poor lizard:' Chameleon stranded for days on a power line in Daly City

article

Members of the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA on Wednesday rescued a chameleon that was stranded for days on a power line in Daly City.

“According to the neighbor, the poor lizard had been stranded on the wire for three days," said PHS/SPCA’s Communications Manager Buffy Martin Tarbox. "Our rescue staff was able to safely remove the animal from the power line, and the Chameleon is now resting comfortably at our shelter.”

Humane society staff consulted with an electrical line worker who was in the area to ensure the power line was safe before they began the rescue effort.

Staff used a wooden-handled tool to net the chameleon, perched high on the wires.

Martin Tarbox said that since these lizards are native only to Africa, the chameleon is either someone’s exotic pet or an escapee from a pet shop.

Since they have no idea who owns it, Martin Tarbox said the staff is prepared to find a suitable home.

If anyone is missing a pet chameleon, they should call 650-340-7022.

This chameleon was stranded for days on a Daly City wire. Credit: Peninsula Humane Society