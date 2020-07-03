Pools, beaches across the region open for July 4 weekend

The July 4 weekend this year will be a lot different than any other in history, as officials are asking people across our region not to let their guard down despite low COVID-19 transmission rates.

While the recommendation is to celebrate the holiday at home, if you’re itching to be outdoors there are several options available for you to enjoy the holiday weekend safely.

This year's Macy's fireworks show has been reimagined to be smaller, but still patriotic, with a series of five-minute displays occurring in every borough before finishing Saturday night by saluting our healthcare heroes from the Empire State Building.

Lifeguards are once again patrolling New York City’s crowded shorelines from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and sixteen of New York’s state pools will reopen this weekend, except at a 50% reduced capacity. City pools still will not reopen until July 24.

However, Mayor Bill de Blasio did announce that the city is adding restaurant seating to the city’s open streets in neighborhoods including Manhattan’s Little Italy and the Bronx’s Arthur Avenue. A total of 22 of the city’s new open streets will now also have restaurants on them.

Across the Hudson River at the North Bergen pool in New Jersey, residents can register for daily passes online and choose from one of three different sessions. Only 250 residents will be allowed in at a time.

At the Jersey Shore, Jenkinson’s Boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach is welcoming visitors to its amusement park, aquarium, and arcades, also with safety precautions in place like lowered capacity.

Finally, on Long Island, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran announced that more on-the-go- dining options are available at local parks and beaches.

The holiday this year may also be a good time to reflect on the sacrifices of so many. The grounds of the National September 11 Memorial & Museum will reopen for 9/11 families and front line workers on Saturday. On Sunday, the public will be allowed in as well.