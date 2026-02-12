Polymarket free grocery store opens in NYC: Here's how it works

The Brief Polymarket opened a free grocery store pop-up in New York City on Thursday. Shoppers get to fill a tote bag with free groceries. The pop-up will remain open for 5 days.



Lines wrapped around the block in the West Village on Thursday afternoon as New Yorkers waited for their chance to take home some free groceries.

What we know:

Polymarket, a prediction market, opened what it's calling "New York's First Free Grocery Stores" at 7th Avenue and Charles Street on Thursday.

Each shopper is given a tote bag, which they can fill with any groceries they want for free.

FOX 5's Linda Schmidt took a peak inside the store, where paper towels, toilet paper, toiletries, along with a variety of fruits, vegetables and meat were stocked for shoppers.

What they're saying:

Several dozens of New Yorkers came out in the cold to experience the free experience, which some believe has become a necessity.

"I think it's very imperative, because of the simple fact of inflation across the country," one shopper said. "Many families are struggling to provide for their families."

However, others think it should be a temporary solution.

"It's a good idea for the experience, but I don't think it's a good idea for New York to do this all the time," another shopper said.

What's next:

The free grocery store is scheduled to open at noon every day until February 15. Polymarket has yet to say if they will host any other free pop-ups.