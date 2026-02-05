Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Cold Watch
from SAT 3:00 PM EST until SUN 10:00 AM EST, Eastern Monmouth County, Coastal Ocean County, Morris County, Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Middlesex County, Warren County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Mercer County, Western Monmouth County
5
Extreme Cold Watch
from SAT 7:00 AM EST until SUN 1:00 PM EST, Western Ulster County
Extreme Cold Watch
from SAT 4:00 AM EST until SUN 1:00 PM EST, Sullivan County
Extreme Cold Watch
from SAT 6:00 PM EST until SUN 1:00 PM EST, Northern Queens County, Kings County (Brooklyn), Northern Westchester County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Orange County, Southern Queens County, Northern Nassau County, Rockland County, Southern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Bronx County, Northeast Suffolk County, Putnam County, New York County (Manhattan), Richmond County (Staten Is.), Southwest Suffolk County, Eastern Dutchess County, Western Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Eastern Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Bergen County, Western Union County, Eastern Bergen County, Western Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County
High Wind Watch
from SAT 8:00 AM EST until SAT 9:00 PM EST, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County

Polymarket opening 'New York's first free grocery store' next week

By
Published  February 5, 2026 10:32am EST
New York City
FOX 5 NY
article

(Polymarket)

The Brief

    • Polymarket is offering free groceries to New Yorkers with a pop-up shop next week.
    • The pop-up shop will be open for five days.
    • The address has yet to be announced.

NEW YORK CITY - It sounds too good to be true, but New Yorkers will have another chance to grab some free groceries this month.

What we know:

Polymarket, a prediction market, announced on Monday that they will be opening what they say is New York City's "first free grocery store" next week.

"The Polymarket is fully stocked. No purchase required. We're open to all New Yorkers. A real, physical investment in our community."

The 5-day pop-up will open at noon on February 12, and run through February 15, according to Business Insider.

Polymarket also says $1 million was also donated to Food Bank for New York City.

What we don't know:

The address of the pop-up has yet to be announced, but Polymarket says they broke ground on construction last month.

It is also unknown if there will be a cap on how much each customer can take home for free, like Kalshi's grocery giveaway this week.

Related

Kalshi to give away FREE groceries at NYC supermarket
article

Kalshi to give away FREE groceries at NYC supermarket

The event was promoted online with the tagline "F it. Free groceries for everyone," appearing to be a marketing effort by Kalshi, the federally regulated prediction betting platform.

Dig deeper:

Kalshi, another prediction market, gave away free groceries at Westside Market in the East Village on Tuesday.

The promotion lasted three hours, and offered New Yorkers up to $50 worth of free groceries.

What they're saying:

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who pushed for city-owned, low-cost grocery stores during his campaign, responded to Polymarket's announcement on social media.

Polymarket commented on the mayor's post, saying, "We’d love to have you join us and have tried reaching out to connect!"

The Source: Information from this article was sourced from social media accounts for Polymartket and Mayor Zohran Mamdani, and previous reporting by FOX 5 NY.

New York CityFood and DrinkMoney