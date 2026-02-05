Polymarket opening 'New York's first free grocery store' next week

article

The Brief Polymarket is offering free groceries to New Yorkers with a pop-up shop next week. The pop-up shop will be open for five days. The address has yet to be announced.



It sounds too good to be true, but New Yorkers will have another chance to grab some free groceries this month.

What we know:

Polymarket, a prediction market, announced on Monday that they will be opening what they say is New York City's "first free grocery store" next week.

"The Polymarket is fully stocked. No purchase required. We're open to all New Yorkers. A real, physical investment in our community."

The 5-day pop-up will open at noon on February 12, and run through February 15, according to Business Insider.

Polymarket also says $1 million was also donated to Food Bank for New York City.

What we don't know:

The address of the pop-up has yet to be announced, but Polymarket says they broke ground on construction last month.

It is also unknown if there will be a cap on how much each customer can take home for free, like Kalshi's grocery giveaway this week.

Dig deeper:

Kalshi, another prediction market, gave away free groceries at Westside Market in the East Village on Tuesday.

The promotion lasted three hours, and offered New Yorkers up to $50 worth of free groceries.

What they're saying:

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who pushed for city-owned, low-cost grocery stores during his campaign, responded to Polymarket's announcement on social media.

Polymarket commented on the mayor's post, saying, "We’d love to have you join us and have tried reaching out to connect!"