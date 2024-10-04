Poll: Nearly 70% of New Yorkers think Mayor Eric Adams should resign

Amid federal investigations and mounting pressure from New Yorkers, Mayor Eric Adams is facing increased calls to step aside as another top official is expected to resign from his administration.

A new Marist College poll shows that the majority of New Yorkers believe the mayor should resign following his indictment on corruption charges.

According to the poll, 69% of New Yorkers, including 71% of Democrats, think Mayor Adams should step down, while 63% believe Governor Kathy Hochul should start the process to remove him from office. Additionally, 65% of respondents, including 68% of Democrats, believe the mayor did something illegal, while 24% say he did something unethical but not illegal. Furthermore, 81% of voters, including 80% of Democrats, feel the mayor should not seek re-election.

"The overwhelming majority across boroughs, racial groups, age, gender—you name the group—people are saying this is a major problem, and they want the mayor to step down," said Dr. Lee Miringoff, Director of the Marist College Poll.

The pressure comes as First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright, whose Harlem home was raided by federal agents, is expected to resign. Wright shares her home with her husband, Schools Chancellor David Banks, who has already resigned, moving up his departure date at the mayor’s request.

While Mayor Adams continues to maintain his innocence, the federal probe has led to the resignation of key members of his team, including his chief advisor Ingrid Lewis-Martin, whose phone was seized as part of the investigation.

In response to the growing calls for his resignation, Adams said, "They saw one side of the story, so of course they’re going to have that feeling. We’re gonna see both sides of the story. I’m looking forward to sharing with New Yorkers both sides of the story."

Political analysts believe the poll results will have significant political implications, potentially emboldening City Council members to challenge the mayor more aggressively. "They will be much more likely to be confrontational, much more likely to make it more difficult for the mayor to do what he wants," said Dr. David Birdsell, Provost & Senior VP at Kean University.

Despite the mounting pressure, Mayor Adams has stated he is not stepping down and remains focused on his duties.