Poll: Barack, Michelle Obama ‘world’s most admired man and woman’

Former President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama are the most admired man and woman in the world, according to a new poll from YouGov.

This is President Obama's first time atop the poll for men, which surveyed over 45,000 people in 42 countries.

He was closely followed by Microsoft founder Bill Gates, and then head of the Chinese Communist Party Xi Jinping in 3rd. Elon Musk finished 9th, and actor Keanu Reeves finished 10th. Donald Trump fell one spot to 15th, globally.

Meanwhile, Michelle Obama retained her position as the world's most admired woman, followed by actress Angelina Jolie and Queen Elizabeth II. New additions to the list of most admired women include climate change campaigner Greta Thunberg, along with pop stars Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, and Shakira.

According to YouGov, Obama is admired more than President Donald Trump in every country, except Russia, where Trump ranks 11th to Obama's 15th.