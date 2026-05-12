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Police use donuts to lure bear from tree in NJ backyard

By
Published  May 12, 2026 2:57pm EDT
New Jersey
FOX 5 NY
article

The Brief

    • Police in Elizabeth responded to a residential backyard on Monday after a black bear climbed roughly 40 feet into a tree.
    • Embracing the cliché, officers successfully lured the bear into a trap cage using day-old donuts, peanut butter, apples and caramel spray.
    • The operation was a total success, ending with the bear being safely relocated.

ELIZABETH, N.J. - Local police just proved that some clichés exist for a reason during a "beary" unusual backyard standoff.

What we know:

Officers were called to a home in Elizabeth on Monday after a bear climbed about 40 feet up into a tree in the backyard.

Photos and video show the bear perched comfortably on a limb as rescue teams gathered below.

After a few hours, it was lured into a trap cage thanks to some day-old donuts, peanut butter, apples and caramel spray.

What they're saying:

Responding officers couldn't help but call out the undeniable irony.

"Every cop-and-donut joke just became justified!"

What's next:

The bear was safely captured and relocated without injuries to any residents or the animal.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Elizabeth Police Department.

New JerseyPets and Animals