Police use donuts to lure bear from tree in NJ backyard

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The Brief Police in Elizabeth responded to a residential backyard on Monday after a black bear climbed roughly 40 feet into a tree. Embracing the cliché, officers successfully lured the bear into a trap cage using day-old donuts, peanut butter, apples and caramel spray. The operation was a total success, ending with the bear being safely relocated.



Local police just proved that some clichés exist for a reason during a "beary" unusual backyard standoff.

What we know:

Officers were called to a home in Elizabeth on Monday after a bear climbed about 40 feet up into a tree in the backyard.

Photos and video show the bear perched comfortably on a limb as rescue teams gathered below.

After a few hours, it was lured into a trap cage thanks to some day-old donuts, peanut butter, apples and caramel spray.

What they're saying:

Responding officers couldn't help but call out the undeniable irony.

"Every cop-and-donut joke just became justified!"

What's next:

The bear was safely captured and relocated without injuries to any residents or the animal.