Police use donuts to lure bear from tree in NJ backyard
ELIZABETH, N.J. - Local police just proved that some clichés exist for a reason during a "beary" unusual backyard standoff.
What we know:
Officers were called to a home in Elizabeth on Monday after a bear climbed about 40 feet up into a tree in the backyard.
Photos and video show the bear perched comfortably on a limb as rescue teams gathered below.
After a few hours, it was lured into a trap cage thanks to some day-old donuts, peanut butter, apples and caramel spray.
What they're saying:
Responding officers couldn't help but call out the undeniable irony.
"Every cop-and-donut joke just became justified!"
What's next:
The bear was safely captured and relocated without injuries to any residents or the animal.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Elizabeth Police Department.