Police: Teen driver of BMW does 135 mph on NY highway

article

A New York City teenager was behind the wheel of a BMW that was clocked going 132 mph, weaving in and out of cars, driving on the shoulder, and fleeing cops on a highway in upstate New York this week, authorities said.

State troopers first spotted the BMW M3 going 111 mph in a 55 mph zone on Route 17 in Mamakating in Sullivan County at about 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, police said. Troopers tried to do a traffic stop but the car kept tearing up the highway, heading west, and hit 132 mph, cops said.

"The operator eventually complied and pulled over onto the shoulder of the highway. As troopers exited their vehicle, [the driver] sped off," New York State Police said in a news release. "He and the vehicle were located on Kukas Road in the town of Thompson where he was taken into custody and the vehicle was towed."

Police arrested Sulejman Muratovic, 19, of Brooklyn, and charged him with misdemeanor reckless endangerment, misdemeanor unlawful fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, and reckless driving, and 14 violations of the vehicle and traffic law.