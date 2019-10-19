Police seeking 4 suspects in UWS attack and attempted robbery

The NYPD is searching for four suspects that sucked-punched a woman from behind on the Upper West Side and attempted to rob her.

According to authorities, on October 17, just after 10:30 p.m., the 57-year-old victim was walking past 200 Amsterdam Avenue when one of the suspects approached her from behind and punched her in the head, causing her to fall to the ground. A second suspect then tried to take the victim’s purse, but she would not let go and the suspects eventually fled the scene empty-handed.

The victim sustained fractured bones in her face.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.



Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

