Police search for two suspects who assaulted man on bus

The NYPD is on the hunt for two men who assaulted a bus passenger in the Olinville section of the Bronx.

The suspects boarded a BX30 bus on Jan. 15 at about 7:46 p.m. at East Gun HIll Road and White Plains Road. One of the suspects bumped into a 50-year-old passenger, according to cops, which sparked an argument. The suspects then began punching the victim multiple times.

The suspects fled at Boston Road and Bruner Avenue.

The victim, who suffered pain and swelling to his face, was treated at the scene by EMS and later sought medical attention at Montefiore Medical Center.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.