Police respond after reports of shots fired in Times Square

The NYPD is responding to reports of shots fired in Times Square.

In a tweet, the NYPD asked people to avoid the area of West 46th Street and 7th Avenue and said to expect delays in the surrounding area.

It is currently unclear if there have been any injuries or what the cause of the possible shooting is.

Earlier this year, in June, a Marine visiting the city was struck in the back by a stray bullet and injured. The suspect, a 16-year-old boy, surrendered to police a few days later.

That came after Farrakhan Muhammad allegedly opened fire in Times Square in May, injuring three people including a 4-year-old girl. Muhammad was captured by police in Florida and extradited to New York, where he is facing multiple charges.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio had promised to dramatically boost the number of police officers in Times Square after the shooting in June.

