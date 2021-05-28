Alleged Times Square gunman returns to NYC to face charges

Farrakhan Muhammad, the man accused of opening fire in Times Square earlier this month, injuring three people including a 4-year-old girl, returned to New York on Friday to face charges after being captured in Florida.

Muhammad was captured by police outside of a McDonald's near Jacksonville on May 12 and was extradited from Florida back to New York.

Now, Muhammad is facing three counts each of assault and reckless endangerment, and four counts of criminal use of a firearm.

During his first court appearance in Florida, Muhammad had claimed that he was not at the scene of the shooting and knew nothing about it.

"I don’t know. I still don’t know nothing," Muhammad told WCJB-TV in an exclusive interview from the Bradford County Jail in Florida. "I left New York a few days ago ... I was in (New) Jersey in a hotel."

According to the NYPD, Muhammad was trying to shoot his own brother after some type of dispute.

Advertisement

Four-year-old Skye Martinez was the youngest victim of the alleged shooting, struck in the leg by a bullet. Wendy Magrinat, a 23-year-old tourist visiting from Rhode Island, was also shot in the leg. A 43-year-old woman from New Jersey was shot in the foot.