Alleged Times Square gunman claims he was not at scene of shooting

Alleged Times Square gunman Farrakhan Muhammad has claimed that he was not at the scene of the May 8 shooting in Times Square that left three people, including a 4-year-old girl wounded.

"I don’t know. I still don’t know nothing," Muhammad told WCJB-TV in an exclusive interview from the Bradford County Jail in Florida.

"I left New York a few days ago ... I was in (New) Jersey in a hotel," Muhammad said. He said he went to Florida to live with his girlfriend's relatives after being evicted.

Muhammad, 31, was arrested Wednesday with his girlfriend at a McDonald’s near Jacksonville.

He appeared in a Florida courtroom via Zoom on Thursday and a judge ordered he remain in jail without bail pending an extradition hearing which is set for May 20.

According to the NYPD, Muhammad was trying to shoot his own brother after some type of dispute.

Wendy Magrinat, a 23-year-old tourist visiting from Rhode Island, was shot in the leg. A 43-year-old woman from New Jersey was shot in the foot. A 4-year-old girl, from Brooklyn, was also shot in the leg.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said all three victims have been released from the hospital and are expected to fully recover.

