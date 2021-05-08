Woman, 3-year-old child shot in Times Square: NYPD

Two people, a woman and a 3-year-old child, were hospitalized after being shot in Times Square on Saturday afternoon.

According to the NYPD, the shooting happened around 5 p.m. at 44th Street and 7th Avenue.

Both victims were taken to Bellevue Hospital where they are expected to survive.

The suspect is said to have fled the scene of the shooting. There are currently no arrests, and an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more.