Police: Loud outdoor gathering turns violent, cops hurt

Police officers responding to a call about an outdoor gathering in a residential area of Long Island just before 10 p.m. on Sunday confronted about 20 people playing loud music and smashing glass bottles in the street, authorities said. The situation, which police described as a "large disturbance" in Baldwin, quickly turned violent, according to authorities.

"As officers attempted to calm the disturbance the crowd became violent and started throwing bottles at the officers," police said in a news release. "As officers attempted to arrest subjects, some became even more violent and began punching officers."

Several of the people in the group "violently resisted arrest," police said. In the end, 10 people ended up in handcuffs and four cops were hurt, police said. The officers were taken to hospitals to be treated for the injuries, which were not life-threatening, police said.

Police charged nine men and one woman with various counts of assault, riot, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and obstructing governmental administration. They are expected to be arraigned in court in Mineola on Tuesday, police said.

The governor's executive order prohibiting public gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic remains in effect for Nassau County, like most of the state.

