'Non-threatening' device found in NYC park near Gracie Mansion: NYPD

The Brief Police say a device that was found near Carl Schurz Park on Tuesday is non-threatening. The park is immediately adjacent to Gracie Mansion. Two explosive devices were ignited near the mayor's residence this weekend.



Several streets were closed Tuesday afternoon as the NYPD urged residents to avoid an area near Gracie Mansion.

What we know:

Police said a suspicious device was found around 1 p.m. in the area of Carl Schurz Park, which is immediately adjacent to Gracie Mansion.

About an hour and a half later, police said the device had been cleared and was determined to be non-threatening.

Carl Schurz Park and several streets were closed as police investigated. SkyFOX was live over the scene as officers canvassed the park, taping off several sections.

What we don't know:

Further details have yet to be released.

Dig deeper:

The investigation comes just days after two explosive devices were ignited during anti-Islam protests outside New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s residence.

Authorities say the devices contained explosive materials, including TATP — a highly volatile substance that has been used in past terrorist attacks.

Related article

According to a federal criminal complaint, 18-year-old Emir Balat and 19-year-old Ibrahim Kayumi, both from Pennsylvania, arrived in New York City about an hour before they allegedly tossed two homemade bombs into the crowd.

A third device was found inside the suspects’ car on Sunday, though authorities said it tested negative for explosives.