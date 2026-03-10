'Non-threatening' device found in NYC park near Gracie Mansion: NYPD
NEW YORK CITY - Several streets were closed Tuesday afternoon as the NYPD urged residents to avoid an area near Gracie Mansion.
What we know:
Police said a suspicious device was found around 1 p.m. in the area of Carl Schurz Park, which is immediately adjacent to Gracie Mansion.
About an hour and a half later, police said the device had been cleared and was determined to be non-threatening.
Carl Schurz Park and several streets were closed as police investigated. SkyFOX was live over the scene as officers canvassed the park, taping off several sections.
What we don't know:
Further details have yet to be released.
Dig deeper:
The investigation comes just days after two explosive devices were ignited during anti-Islam protests outside New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s residence.
Authorities say the devices contained explosive materials, including TATP — a highly volatile substance that has been used in past terrorist attacks.
According to a federal criminal complaint, 18-year-old Emir Balat and 19-year-old Ibrahim Kayumi, both from Pennsylvania, arrived in New York City about an hour before they allegedly tossed two homemade bombs into the crowd.
A third device was found inside the suspects’ car on Sunday, though authorities said it tested negative for explosives.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the NYPD and previous reporting by FOX 5 NY.