Expand / Collapse search

'Non-threatening' device found in NYC park near Gracie Mansion: NYPD

By
Published  March 10, 2026 1:08pm EDT
New York City
FOX 5 NY
Suspicious device shuts down park near Gracie Mansion

Suspicious device shuts down park near Gracie Mansion

FOX 5 NY's Sharon Crowley is outside Carl Schurz Park, a park near Gracie Mansion that has been shut down by the NYPD due to the discovery of a suspicious device.

The Brief

    • Police say a device that was found near Carl Schurz Park on Tuesday is non-threatening.
    • The park is immediately adjacent to Gracie Mansion.
    • Two explosive devices were ignited near the mayor's residence this weekend.

NEW YORK CITY - Several streets were closed Tuesday afternoon as the NYPD urged residents to avoid an area near Gracie Mansion.

What we know:

Police said a suspicious device was found around 1 p.m. in the area of Carl Schurz Park, which is immediately adjacent to Gracie Mansion.

About an hour and a half later, police said the device had been cleared and was determined to be non-threatening.

Carl Schurz Park and several streets were closed as police investigated. SkyFOX was live over the scene as officers canvassed the park, taping off several sections.

What we don't know:

Further details have yet to be released.

Police investigate suspicious device near Gracie Mansion

Police investigate suspicious device near Gracie Mansion

FOX 5 NY's Antwan Lewis has the latest. 

Dig deeper:

The investigation comes just days after two explosive devices were ignited during anti-Islam protests outside New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s residence. 

Authorities say the devices contained explosive materials, including TATP — a highly volatile substance that has been used in past terrorist attacks.

Related

Latest on the NYC bomb plot: What we know about the suspects
article

Latest on the NYC bomb plot: What we know about the suspects

The FBI executed a search warrant at a Langhorne, Pa., storage facility, where agents recovered explosive materials and carried out controlled detonations overnight. Police said there was no danger to the public.

According to a federal criminal complaint, 18-year-old Emir Balat and 19-year-old Ibrahim Kayumi, both from Pennsylvania, arrived in New York City about an hour before they allegedly tossed two homemade bombs into the crowd.

A third device was found inside the suspects’ car on Sunday, though authorities said it tested negative for explosives.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the NYPD and previous reporting by FOX 5 NY.

New York CityNewsCrime and Public Safety