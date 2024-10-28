Police ID person of interest in Central Park attempted sexual assault of woman

A person of interest has been identified after allegedly attacking a woman and attempting to sexually assault her in Central Park, NYPD Deputy Commissioner Kaz Daughtry said this morning on Good Day New York.

The name of the person has not been released yet by police.

The attack happened on Saturday at approximately 5:10 a.m.

According to police, the man approached the 38-year-old woman, pushed her over a metal fence and punched her in the face many times before he attempted to rape her.

Police said the man then fled the scene on a bicycle northbound on 5th Avenue.

The woman was transported by EMS to a nearby hospital in stable condition.