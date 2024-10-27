Police seek suspect in attempted sexual assault of woman in Central Park

Police are searching for the man who allegedly attacked a woman and attempted to sexually assault her in Central Park.

It happened on Saturday at approximately 5:10 a.m.

According to police, the man approached the 38-year-old woman, pushed her over a metal fence and punched her in the face many times before he attempted to rape her.

Police said the man then fled the scene on a bicycle northbound on 5th Avenue.

The woman was transported by EMS to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).