Expand / Collapse search

Police seek suspect in attempted sexual assault of woman in Central Park

By
Published  October 27, 2024 11:57am EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 NY

Crime in the City full episode: October 25, 2024

A look at some of the more notable crimes across New York City this week, including a cyclist killed by a hit-and-run driver in Queens, a 16-year-old boy shot and killed in Harlem and a protest over the city's crackdown on sex workers.

NEW YORK CITY - Police are searching for the man who allegedly attacked a woman and attempted to sexually assault her in Central Park.

It happened on Saturday at approximately 5:10 a.m. 

According to police, the man approached the 38-year-old woman, pushed her over a metal fence and punched her in the face many times before he attempted to rape her.

Police said the man then fled the scene on a bicycle northbound on 5th Avenue. 

The woman was transported by EMS to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).