Police identify body found inside a suitcase in Suffolk County

The Suffolk County Police have identified the person whose remains were found inside a suitcase on Long Island.

The person has been identified as Seikeya Jones, 31, according to police.

Jones' body was found at 11:50 a.m. on Nassau Road in Huntington. When police arrived at the scene, they found Jones inside a suitcase next to a building.

The cause of death is still being determined by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Squad detectives at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.