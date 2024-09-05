Expand / Collapse search

Police identify body found inside a suitcase in Suffolk County

By
Published  September 5, 2024 12:17pm EDT
Body found in Suffolk County

An investigation is underway on Long Island after human remains were found in Suffolk County on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Police identified Seikeya Jones, 31, as the body found inside the suitcase. 

Jones' body was found at 11:50 a.m. on Nassau Road in Huntington. When police arrived at the scene, they found Jones inside a suitcase next to a building. 

The cause of death is still being determined by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Squad detectives at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. 