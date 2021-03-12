Police help suspect 'too scared' to come down from tree

Police in the United Kingdom had to help a gang suspect come down from a tree because he was "too scared" to come down on his own.

West Midlands Police said officers were searching properties on March 8 "during a three-day blitz on gangs." The 33-year-old man fled from a house up a tree, but had to be helped down by police using a ladder.

"We carrying all sorts of kit in our police cars, including collapsible ladders," police said. "You never know when they’ll come in handy ... like for rescuing gang suspects stuck in a tree! "

Police also used a drone and police dog to track the suspect.

He was arrested on suspicion of gun possession and drugs supply and later released on bail.

