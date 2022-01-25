Police dog rescues Pa. man who got lost in frigid woods

article

A northern Michigan police dog rescued a Pennsylvania man who got lost Sunday in a densely wooded area during frigid temperatures, police said.

The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office said Ghost and his handler, Deputy Dakota Darsow, were called Sunday night to Gerrish Township after local police received a report that a 58-year-old man was missing after going for a walk.

Several hours had passed and the man, who police believed was likely cognitively impaired, had not returned in temperatures that were around 11 degrees (-11.7 Celsius), police said.

The sheriff's office said Ghost and Darsow tracked the man for about a half-mile through thick woods before finding him.

The man, who told officers he had gone for a walk and got lost, was taken to a local hospital for treatment for exposure, police said.

"Another great job by Ghost. Good Boy!" the sheriff’s office said.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter