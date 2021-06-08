Police arrest suspect in killing of 10-year-old Queens boy

article

New York City police detectives have arrested a suspect in connection with the death of a 10-year-old boy in Queens.

Authorities charged Jovan Young, 29, with murder, attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon, police said on Tuesday night.

Young is accused of opening fire in front of a home on Beach 45th Street in the Rockaways on Saturday evening, striking Justin Wallace, 10, and his 29-year-old uncle, police said.

EMS rushed Wallace to Saint John's Episcopal Hospital but it was too late to save his life.

Friends and family described Wallace as a "math wiz" who loved to play with his dog.

On Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio denounced the killing and called the shooter a "cowardly, horrible human being."

"The pain that Justin's parents are feeling right now, no parent should ever go through that. No one should ever experience that," de Blasio said at his Monday news conference. "Every parent — and I'm going to speak as a parent myself — fears constantly deep down that we might not follow the way it's supposed to in life. You're supposed to see your children live their lives out, and you're supposed to leave this earth ahead of them."

