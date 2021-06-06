10-year-old gunned down in Queens; Justin Wallace was math wiz, loved to play with his dog

A 10-year-old boy was shot to death in Queens on Saturday evening.

The shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday at 342 Beach 45 Street in Rockaway.

Justin Wallace was with his aunts and uncle when a man got out of a van and ran towards the front of the home, firing a gun several times.

The 10-year-old was shot in his torso, and his 29-year-old uncle, who was with the boy, was shot in the shoulder.

Wallace was unconscious and unresponsive when the NYPD arrived. EMS rushed him to Saint John's Episcopal Hospital but it was too late to save his life.

The 29-year-old victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition.

Neighbors say the violence has left them stunned.

"This block's been very quiet," said one neighbor, who did not wish to be identified. "Been here 11 years, this is the first time something like this has happened."

Wallace was described by friends and family as a math wiz who loved to play with his dog.

Police say they have not made any arrests in the case and the investigation remains ongoing.