Police arrest Brooklyn man in 2021 Long Island acid attack

Nearly five years after Nafiah Ikram was attacked with acid outside her Long Island home, police have arrested 29-year-old Terrell Campbell of Brooklyn in connection with the case.

Arrest made in 2021 Long Island acid attack

What we know:

According to prosecutors, Campbell was identified after new information was provided by the community and with cooperation from tech companies.

Prosecutors say Campbell, an aspiring rapper, wrote a song referencing throwing acid at someone and searched online for ways to remove sulfuric acid from car fabric in the days following Ikram's attack. He pleaded not guilty to charges including assault and possession of a noxious substance.

Campbell's attorney did not comment when asked by FOX 5 NY, although his father did give reporters the middle finger.

Ikram has undergone numerous surgeries since the attack but says she remains resilient.

"I've realized that just being a good person and being true to who I am, no matter what, is where Terrell lost," Ikram said of the suspect.

Ikram said Tuesday she never heard Campbell’s name before the arrest and still does not know why she was targeted.

The backstory:

Police say Campbell approached Ikram as she returned from work in March 2021 at about 8:30 p.m., threw sulfuric acid in her face, then ran away. Ikram suffered burns on her face, neck and hands, and her eyesight was damaged, as well.

A GoFundMe campaign was launched shortly after her attack to help Ikram seek justice; it is still collecting donations to this day. It's so far raised nearly $600,000.

What's next:

Campbell is being held without bail, and is due back in court next week. He faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released a motive for the attack.