Police arrest alleged gunman in Manhattan fatal shooting

The NYPD says it has arrested a Brooklyn man in connection with the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old woman near Union Square in Manhattan earlier this week.

According to authorities, early Thursday morning, the victim was found shot in the head near the University Hall dorm at NYU.

After an investigation, police arrested 44-year-old Clarkson Wilson on Saturday morning and charged him with murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

At the time, Mayor Eric Adams said the killing appeared to have been a targeted murder.

The incident was one of two shootings that took place on Thursday. Just a few hours later, a 26-year-old man was shot in the head on East 12th Street between Avenues C and D.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.