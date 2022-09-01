Woman found shot to death near NYU dorm

article

A woman was found shot to death on Thursday morning near the University Hall dorm at NYU.

The NYPD responded to a 911 call at around 5 a.m. to E. 14th St. and Irving Place. in Union Square.

They found a 25-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her head.

EMS arrived but she was already dead.

The New York City Police Department says they are looking for a heavyset Black man wearing all-black clothing and a mask in connection with the killing.

No other details were immediately available.