Man beaten with baseball bat in Brooklyn: NYPD

The NYPD is asking for the public's help finding three suspects linked to a brutal assault with a baseball bat in Brooklyn.

Police say the three suspects were arguing with a man in Crown Heights near St. John's Place and Ralph Avenue on July 31, when one of the suspects struck the victim with a baseball bat.

The suspects then all ran away to parts unknown.

The victim was taken to Kings County Hospital in critical condition with a severe laceration and swelling to the right side of his face.

The suspects are described as three men, between 15 and 30 years old.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.