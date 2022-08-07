13-year-old boy robbed at gunpoint in Brooklyn: NYPD

article

The NYPD is asking for the public's help finding a trio of suspects wanted for allegedly robbing a 13-year-old boy at gunpoint in broad daylight in Brooklyn.

Authorities say that the victim was inside a business on Nostrand Avenue in Crown Heights on July 12, when the three suspects cornered him.

One of the suspects displayed a firearm while demanding the victim's property.

The suspects then proceeded to take the victim's headphones before running away heading east on Park Place.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Police say the victim was uninjured in the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.