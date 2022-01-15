Police: 2 adults, 1 child killed in shooting at North Carolina shopping center

Wilmington Police in North Carolina said two adults and one child are dead and another person is hospitalized after a shooting at a shopping complex Saturday.

Authorities said shots rang out shortly after 4 p.m. local time in the 1300 block of Military Cutoff Road.

When officers arrived, they found the victims dead from gunshot wounds.

Authorities said the suspected gunman was taken to a New Hanover Regional Medical Center and is being treated for a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"At this point, we do not know the motive which led to this horrible tragedy," authorities said in a news release. "We are currently in the early stages of the investigation and are gathering all of the facts."

The victims' identities have not been released pending notification of kin.

Police add the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and the public is not in danger. Police Chief Donny Williams said he believes the suspect and the victims had a relationship.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the victims family and friends," the statement continued. "We are praying for them during this extremely difficult time."