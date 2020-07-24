Play Streets Program returns to NYC for children, families

Changes are on the way for New York City’s Open Streets Program, as Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday the designation of over a mile and a half of streets as Play Streets, giving families and children more options outdoors as we enter the final weeks of summer.

The Play Streets Program will give children the chance to play games like Connect Four and Jenga, along with Wiffle ball and laser tag. Mayor De Blasio says that some streets will feature dance classes and no-touch obstacle courses. The Play Streets will be transformed on most weekends through September 4.

“We’re going to make it work,” De Blasio said. “We’re going to make it work with the right face coverings, social distancing, and all the things we need to do while still giving kids a really rewarding experience.”

But with welcome news for kids comes some bad news for adults. Nearly three miles of previously Open Streets are being closed.

The first designated Play Streets are expected to open as early as next week.

For more information on the Play Streets Program, visit the NYC Parks website.

